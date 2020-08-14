Friday

Aug 14, 2020


Contributed


Here are the results of the 2020 Bent County Fair livestock sale, which took place July 24 in Las Animas.


Name; Buyer; Premium


BEEF


Maggie Chase; McClave State Bank; $2,500 (Grand Champion, Bent Born and Raised Champion)


Kasen Malone; County Line Convenience Store/PIT Stop; $1,900 (Reserve Grand Champion)


Hailey Davidson; Dairy Queen; $1,300


Holly Morgan; Phillip and Dennis Paulich; $1,200


Oliver Hemphill; Ordway Feedyard; $1,900


Everly Homm; Southeast Colorado Power; $1,400


Tyler Coulter; First Insurance Services; $1,300


Roper Nichols; La Junta Mill and Elevator; $1,000


Kaden Maes; Tri-County Ford, Tri-County GM and Tri-County Dodge; $1,300


Layton Homm; Sure Crop Care and Temple Grain Elevators LLP; $13,00


Dallee Nichols; Colorado Beef; $1,200


Weston Morgan; Phillip and Dennis Paulich; $1,500


Kennedy Vallejos; Wallace Gas and Oil - Lamar; $1,300


Shali Van Campen; McClave State Bank; $1,200


Tayton Coulter; First National Bank of Las Animas; $1,250 (Rate of Gain Champion)


Addison Vallejos; Hoffman Insurance; $1,200


Cody Netherton; Netherton, Inc.; $1,900


Jozlyn Sykes; Wagner Equipment Co.; $1,200


Rylan Herrera; Carrigan Excavating, LLC; $1,300


Riggin Van Campen; Cooks Floor and Wall; $1,500


Brander Nichols; Colorado Bank and Trust Co.; $1,300


SHEEP


Roree Willbanks; La Junta Mill and Elevator; $1,800 (Grand Champion)


Windsor Leighty; Denton Aerial and Sure Crop Care; $1,300 (Reserve Grand Champion)


Pace Wallace; Megan and Wesley Eikner; $1,200


Kree Wallace; Dairy Queen; $1,350


SWINE


Cyler Jaggers; First Insurance Services; $2,000 (Grand Champion)


Tuff Kelley; County Line Convenience Store/PIT Stop; $!,800 (Reserve Grand Champion)


Lacey Jones; McClave State Bank; $1,000


Denton Willbanks; First National Bank of Las Animas; $1,600


Megan Melendez; First Insurance Services; $800


Hailey Ebright; Hoffman Insurance; $900


Grady Ebright; Mountain Prairie; $1,000


Brett Jones; Legacy Bank; $800


Gentry Martin; 4 Rivers Equipment; $1,400


Keara Sharp; Ridley Farms and Ranches; $1,200


Blake Elam; Farm Credit of Southern Colorado; $1,500


Addison Elam; WW Feeds; $1,500


Cooper Elam; Sikes Ranch - Ray Sikes; $1,500


GOAT


Cassidy Jagers; Brase Insurance; $2,000 (Grand Champion)


Corbin Jagers; Brase Insurance; $1,300 (Reserve Grand Champion, Bent Born and Raised Champion)


Alyssa Gonzales; First National Bank of Las Animas; $750


Avery Hemphill; 4 Rivers Equipment; $1,250


Jimmi Boyd; Ranchers Supply; $750


Ryan Bronniman; Mark and Kim MacDonnell; $850


Sierra Noecker; Lamar Auto Parts; $800


Hope Mitchell; 4 Rivers Equipment; $550


Kristen Marks; Temple Grain Elevators LLP and Sure Crop Care; $850


Braden Marks; McClave State Bank; $600


Katie Bronniman; SECOM; $800


Griffin Boyd; 4 Rivers Equipment; $600


Madeline Van Dyke; Michelle Walters; $1,500


Ethan Bronniman; 4 Rivers Equipment; $800


Hannah Bender; Ranchers Supply; $750


Garrett Van Dyke; Michelle Walters; $1,500


Jesus Aguilar; Bullock/Reyher Families; $750


POULTRY


Jason Miller; Colorado Beef; $500 (Grand Champion)


Jason Miller; Colorado Beef; $500 (Reserve Grand Champion)


FLOOR PLAN BUYERS


Colorado Beef; Beef $1,025 per pound; $27,824.65


Griffin and Sons - Clint Griffin; Sheep $1.35 per pound; $1,289.25


Downare Auctions - Cody Downare; Hogs $0.35 per pound; $1,370.95


Griffin and Sons - Clint Griffin; Goats $2.90 per pound; $6,725.10


Randy Eddings; Poultry $5 per head; $75.00


ADD-ON'S AND FRIENDS OF THE PROGRAM


GN Bank; Tuff Kelly


Las Animas Transfer; $100 each Beef


Thaxton's Market; $35 to each participant


Hat and Spur Hardware; $50 each Swine


La Junta Livestock; $50 each Beef


Mountain Prairie; Megan Melendez, Hailey Ebright, Brett Jones, Colby Ebright


Jean Sykes; $100 each Beef


Hemphill Cattle; $50 each Beef


Kelley Hog Farms - Matt Kelley; $50 each Swine


Bonnie Hume; Kasen Malone, Avery Hemphill, Oliver Hemphill


Colorado Mills; $65 each Beef, $40 each Sheep, $40 each Swine and $40 each goat


ACE Tire; $68.19 each Beef


Bullock/Reyher Families


Austin Motor Sales


Ron Austin Repair Shop


Val-U-Med Health Mart


Willow Creek Healthmart


rfarmer, llc


Coen Aerial Spraying


Pipeyard


Natures Alternative Farms


[PHOTOS BY CHRISTIAN BURNEY]