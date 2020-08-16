The Associated Press

DENVER — Jon Gray struck out seven over a season-high seven solid innings and was backed by a 14-hit attack as the Colorado Rockies beat the Texas Rangers 10-6 on Sunday.

Gray (1-2) was roughed up in his previous start but allowed just three hits on Sunday, including two homers. He retired 11 of his last 12 batters following Joey Gallo's solo homer in the fourth and ended his day with a strikeout of Derek Dietrich.

The Rangers had the tying run at the plate in the ninth after two bases-loaded walks by Jairo Diaz but Carlos Estevez came on for his first save. Estevez was hit on the back of his right hand by Scott Heineman's line drive, but recovered and threw him out to end the game.

Manager Bud Black said Estevez would be sent for an X-ray.

Ryan McMahon homered and Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon had two hits and two RBIs each to help the Rockies end a three-game skid.

Rougned Odor’s two-run homer in the second inning put Texas ahead, but Colorado responded with a five-run second inning against Kolby Allard.

McMahon hit a three-run homer to give the Rockies the lead, and a walk and three singles made it 5-2. Raimel Tapia, who had three hits, drove home Matt Kemp with a triple in the third.

All six runs against Allard (0-1) came with two outs, and the left-hander's ERA jumped from 1.00 to 5.25 after his first Coors Field start.

Colorado tacked on two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to reach double digits for the first time this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: Activated OF Danny Santana (right forearm strain) from the 10-day injured list and placed LHP Brett Martin (left rotator cuff inflammation) on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 13.

Rockies: INF Chris Owings missed his third straight game with left hamstring tightness. Black said Owings ran at "about 75 percent" Saturday and was going to increase the percentage Sunday. Owings took grounders in the field Saturday and hit in the cage and during batting practice.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Jordan Lyles (1-1, 6.06) takes the mound in the first of a two-game home series against San Diego.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (2-0, 2.45) will open a two-game series at Houston on Monday.