The La Junta Seniors Golf League hosted its weekly tournament Tuesday at the La Junta Municipal Golf Course.

This week there were 34 golfers and they were divided into eight teams. It was a scramble format.

The team of Ron Bay, Marvin Kibler, Rick Blackford, Sharon Tashiro and Jay Bollacker was first with a 30.

Lyle Lough, Mike Stokes, Sudi Stokes and Rob Tryon were second with a 31, and Mack O'Neal, Don Overmyer, Bob May and Brad Swartz were third with a 32.

An added marker was found on the third green and golfers chipped from that marker to the hole. No one made the chip.

Another marker was found on the sixth green and golfers putted from that marker to the hole. Bollacker and Max Romero made the putt.

Golfers ages 50 and older are welcome to join the league every Tuesday. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and golfing begins at 9 a.m.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com.