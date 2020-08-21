The Fowler and Rocky Ford high school boys golf teams competed at the Santa Fe League tournament Wednesday at Hollydot Golf Course in Colorado City.

The Grizzlies finished third with a team score of 289. They were led by Blake Buchner who finished third with an 86.

Also competing for Fowler were Liam Griffy, who was ninth with a 99, Braxton Bates, who was 11th with a 104, and Harrison Proctor, who was 13th with a 108.

The Meloneers placed fourth with 323 and they were led by Josh Johnson who placed sixth with a 96. The remaining Rocky golfers saw Jacob Effird take 14th with a 113, Ayden Sisneros was 15th with a 114, and Jasha Smith was 16th with a 130.

Swallows Charter Academy won the tournament with 268 and Rye was second with 277.

Swallows' Keaton Murphy was the medalist with an 80.

Both Fowler and Rocky Ford, along with La Junta, will be at the Pueblo Centennial Invitational next Wednesday at Walking Stick Golf Course.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com.