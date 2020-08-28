Noah Wagner fired a 1-over-par 72 to win the Hornet Invitational at Hollydot Golf Course in Colorado City on Friday.

The performance allowed the Pueblo West High School sophomore to move past East’s Evan Smith in the South-Central League medalist chase after two of five tournaments. Smith, who held a one stroke lead over Wagner after the season’s first S-CL meet, the Centennial Invitational, on Wednesday, shot a five-over-par 76 to tie for fourth.

Wagner has totaled 146 in two tournaments and holds a three-stroke lead over Smith, who is at 149.

Primero’s Lance Peters finished second at 74 and Wagner’s teammate Preston Allen was third at 75.

Pueblo West, meanwhile, extended an already huge lead in the S-CL team race. The Cyclones won the Hornet Invite with a four-man total of 301, 17-over par. Canon City (362) finished a distant second and Monte Vista and La Junta tied for third at 364.

The S-CL schools reconvene on Wednesday for the third tournament of the season at Elmwood Golf Course for the Colt Invitational.

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached by email at jletofsky@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/JeffLetofsky.