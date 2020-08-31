Evan Smith plays on a team that doesn’t even have enough players to qualify for points in a tournament.

That’s OK. The sport of golf is both an individual and team competition.

So, Smith, a junior at East High School, is going it alone in trying to win the South-Central League individual medalist crown.

And he’s off to a good start.

After two S-CL meets, Smith is second in the individual race. He was the top league competitor at the Centennial Invitational on Wednesday at Walking Stick Golf Course after shooting a 1-over-par 73. And he fired a 76 in the Pueblo County Invitational at Hollydot Golf Course on Friday. His two-meet total is 149.

Pueblo West sophomore Noah Wagner is three strokes ahead of Smith with a two-meet total of 146. Three other Cyclones also are in the mix. Preston Allen is at 153, Adam Whittlef at 155 and Toby Salinas at 158.

As expected Smith’s closest competition is a foursome from Pueblo West, one of the state’s top teams and a sure-fire state tournament favorite. Besides, the Cyclones finished second in the state last season as a team and have four of those players returning.

"I know those guys, I’m good friends with them," Smith said. "That’s the whole reason I’m out here, I want to compete. I’m trying to beat them every time I come out here. That’s the mentality I take and if I do I’m glad to do it.

"I’ve worked hard and I’m looking forward to the challenge of competing against them because they definitely have a lot of good golfers and a lot of good players on their team."

East coach Joseph Terry, who has dealt with a numbers problem this season trying to form a full team, had nothing but praise for his prize golfer.

"If you look at where he started his freshman year to now it’s because of his work ethic," Terry said about Smith. "If there was a term like gym rat for the golf course, he would have it.

"He lives and breathes and eats golf. He’s on the course practicing and playing every day. He’s very coachable and a very competitive kid. He comes across shy but once he’s on the course he wants to beat you."

Cheyenne Mountain, a prohibitive favorite along with Pueblo West to challenge for the Class 4A state title, also had a foursome at the Centennial Invite and Smith finished behind two of them and ahead of two others He just enjoys playing against the best.

"The more competition the better," he said. "When you are playing against people who are shooting low scores, it just makes you shoot low scores, it only makes you a better golfer.

"I think that will help me progress through the year leading up to the state tournament. That’s where the pressure is and that’s where I’m looking to do the best."

"He’s always struck the ball well," Terry said. "His short game and work around the green and on the green putting is what has really lowered his score.

"He’s draining putts he wasn’t making last year. Anything within 20 feet is makeable for him and he’s burning the edges when he misses. And course management. He takes what the golf course gives him and makes good choices out there."

Terry added that Smith’s attitude is his greatest attribute.

"He’s such a good kid that if he has a bad hole he doesn’t bring it to the next hole," Terry said. "Playing 18 holes is a five-hour grind but he is mentally strong and has s a great attitude."

