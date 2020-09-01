After three blowout wins to open the season, the fifth-ranked Rocky Ford High School softball team finally got some competition when it hosted Pueblo County Thursday at Babcock Park.

The Lady Hornets scored two runs early and they held that led until the bottom of the third inning. However, the Lady Meloneers rallied and went on to win by a score of 8-2.

"That's a big win," said Rocky coach J.C. Carrica. "We've been really looking forward to this game because Pueblo County has just has a great reputation and wanted to really know where we are as a team. I think this was a good test for us. They scored two unearned runs in the top of the first and I wanted to see how my girls responded and they responded great. Six straight straight innings, no runs and we really hit the ball hard. I as super impressed."

Morgan McCabe started Pueblo County's first inning with a leadoff single and Hailey Herrera was hit by a pitch. Sam Strasia walked to load the bases. Angelena Romo reached on an error and McCabe and Herrera both scored.

The Lady Hornets put two more runners in scoring position later in the inning, but left them stranded.

Pueblo County also left a pair of runners in scoring position in the third.

The Lady Meloneers took the lead with a three-run third. Alisha Jaramillo led off with a double, followed by a Baylie Krueger single. A wild pitch allowed Yzabella Chavez, who was courtesy-running for Jaramillo, to score Rocky's first run.

Abby McElroy drew a walk, and Krueger scored on Jayden Osborne's groundout. A sacrifice fly by Taylor Osborne allowed Faith Potter, who was courtesy-running for McElroy, to help the Lady Meloneers take the lead.

Pueblo County put runners on third base in both the fourth and fifth innings, but could not bring them home.

Rocky Ford scored five times in its half of the fifth. Both Jayden and Taylor Osborne singled and both advanced on an error. Another error allowed both runners to score.

Lexi Fernandez also singled and Niquole Knapp and Sidney Larrew both received a base on balls. A series of wild pitches brought home Potter, who was pinch-running for Fernandez, and Knapp. Larrew scored on Jaramillo's single to give the Lady Meloneers an 8-0 lead.

The Lady Hornets loaded the bases with one out in the top of the seventh, but Rocky turned a double play to end the game.

McElroy went the distance as the Lady Meloneers' pitcher and she earned the win. She allowed two runs, both unearned, and six hits and she struck out seven, walked two and hit two batters.

Rocky collected 11 hits and it was led by Jaramillo who went 4-4 with two doubles and one RBI. Krueger went 2-3 and Fernandez went 2-4.

Rocky Ford (4-0, 1-0) will travel to ninth-ranked Lamar for a non-league game on Tuesday.

"Even being a non-league game, we're going to go there and play it like a league game," Carrica said. "The reason we have to play a little different is because of RPI and playing only 16 games. We can't settle, we can't go in there and not throw our best pitcher and not throw our best players in there. Because every game is an RPI game at this point in time."

Softball begins at 4:30 p.m. at Citizen's Park.

ROCKY FORD 8, PUEBLO COUNTY 2

Pueblo County 200 000 0 — 2 6 2

Rocky Ford 003 050 x — 8 11 1

Strasia (L), Bond (5) and Swift. McElroy (W) and Jaramillo.

