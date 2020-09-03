It was a battle of two undefeated ranked softball teams as third-ranked Rocky Ford High School traveled to eighth-ranked Lamar on Tuesday.

In this case, the higher ranked team came out on top and in a big way as the Lady Meloneers defeated the Lady Savages 15-2 at Citizen's Park.

It was a non-league game.

"It was nice to put runs on the board in every inning but the fourth," said Rocky coach J.C. Carrica. "It was also nice to see four pitchers and go through their depth so we know what they have to prepare for the league game later on this fall."

The Lady Meloneers jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Alisha Jaramillo and Baylie Krueger both singled and both advanced on a wild pitch. Both Bella Chavez, who was courtesy-running for Jaramillo, and Krueger scored on Jayden Osborne's single.

Rocky put another run on the board in the second. Taylor Osborne and Lexi Fernandez were both hit by pitches and Niquole Knapp followed with a bunt single to load the bases. Karley Milberger was also hit by a pitch to drive home Taylor Osborne.

The Lady Meloneers scored two more runs in the third. Krueger, Abby McElroy and Jayden Osborne all drew walks to fill the sacks and Taylor Osborne doubled home Krueger and Faith Potter, who was courtesy-running for McElroy, to give Rocky a 5-0 lead.

The Lady Savages scored their first run in the bottom of the fourth. Trinity Gonzales doubled off the fence and she took third on a wild pitch. Shania Sigala sent a fly ball deep into left center field but Knapp made a leaping catch. Gonzales scored on the sacrifice fly.

Rocky Ford responded by scoring three times in the top of the fifth. Jayden Osborne drew a leadoff walk and she took second on sister Taylor's sacrifice bunt. Knapp and Milberger both walked to load the bases and Sidney Larrew also walked to drive home Jayden Osborne.

Jaramillo also walked to force home Knapp. An error allowed Milberger to score and Rocky had an 8-1 lead.

The Lady Meloneers busted the game wide open by scoring seven runs in the sixth. McElroy led off with a single and Jayden Osborne reached on a fielder's choice. Taylor Osborne also singled to fill the sacks and Fernandez doubled home Potter and Jayden Osborne. Taylor Osborne scored on a wild pitch for an 11-1 advantage.

Knapp received a base on balls and Larrew was safe on a fielder's choice. An error on the play let Fernandez score, and another error put Jaramillo on base and Knapp and Larrew both scored on the miscue.

Chavez, who again was running for Jaramillo, was called out for leaving the base too soon, but Krueger singled and went to second on another error. Jayden Osborne singled home Krueger for a 15-1 lead.

Lamar attempted a comeback in the bottom of the sixth. Lauryn Reyes singled, stole second, took third on a passed ball and she scored on an error.

That would wrap up the scoring as the game ended on the 10-run rule.

McElroy went the distance again as the Lady Meloneers' pitcher and she earned her fifth win of the season. She allowed two runs and five hits and she also had one strikeout and two walks.

Rocky Ford collected 10 hits and it was led by Taylor Osborne who went 2-2 with a double and two RBIs, Krueger who went 2-3, and Jayden Osborne who went 2-3 with three RBIs.

Rocky Ford (5-0, 1-0 Tri-Peaks League) will next play on Sept. 8 as it will host fourth-ranked Limon.

"Limon is really hot right now," Carrica said. "We haven't been able to scout them or see them. I know they lost their pitcher from last year. But the one who gave us fits last year was their No. 2. I'm assuming she's going to be their ace this year. So we know what to face but we also know she's given us trouble so we can't look past her for sure."

First pitch at Babcock Park is at 4 p.m.

Rocky Ford 15, Lamar 2

Rocky Ford 212 037 — 15 10 2

Lamar 000 101 — 2 5 5

McElroy (W) and Jaramillo. M. Sigala (L), Branom (3), S. Sigala (6), Hernandez (6) and Cook-Wilson.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com.