As the lone senior of one of the state’s top boys high school golf teams, Toby Salinas is a leader.

A three-time state qualifier, Salinas and his Pueblo West High School teammates are on a collision course toward competing for a state championship.

For Salinas, he’s getting caught up in the moment. And for good reason.

The Cyclones have a solid group of golfers that includes one senior (Salinas), a junior (Adam Whittlef), a sophomore (Noah Wagner) and two freshman (Preston Allen, Michael Whittlef). Most are capable of shooting in the mid-70s or below. That’s good enough to compete for a state championship.

Salinas is the ringleader and feels like the captain of the underclassmen.

"I do feel like I"m the team captain," Salinas said. "It’s a privilege to feel like that. I tell them it’s a mental game. You want to go out there and make 18 pars. If you make birdies, the birdies drop. If you make a bogey there’s so many more holes to play."

Do they listen?

"Yes, they do," he added. "It’s awesome to have these younger guys who can look up to me in a way. They are all good in their own way. When we all are together, it’s perfect, we can feed off each other’s excitement.

"It’s so much fun," he said. "Right now, my coach says you are going against your teammate. Having all of us at the top every day we practice, we push each other. If one of makes a birdie then the rest of us needs to make a birdie.

"It helps us mentally so when we get in those situations against a good team, we’re so mentally focused where nothing can break us."

With regionals at Pueblo West’ home course, Desert Hawk Golf Course, Salinas said his team needs to take a simple approach.

"It’s going to be like any tournament," he said. "Go out there, play against yourself, play the course. If you have a bad hole, there’s plenty more holes ahead.

"Same for state. There’s not much more we can do, just put up a number.

Salinas has had a solid season.

He narrowly missed winning the South Invitational last Wednesday at Elmwood Golf Course, lipping a par putt from 8 feet that would have given him the win.

"I feel a lot more comfortable with my game right now," he said. "Every tournament I take something away from it and try and improve on something.

