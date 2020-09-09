Both men’s and women’s cross-country teams at Colorado State University Pueblo have opted out for the 2020 fall season.

CSU Pueblo and Regis were the only two schools that chose to opt out both teams. The other 13 teams in the conference will go ahead and compete in men’s and women’s cross-country.

"We decided not to compete in cross-country for a lot of different reasons," CSU Pueblo Director of Athletics Paul Plinske said. "There are too many ongoing uncertainties for participating in a cross-country meet. There are a lot of questions.

"We didn’t want to get engaged in something with limited competition that didn’t include a national title opportunity. Those things weighed on us."

CSU Pueblo men’s cross-country coach Matt Morris, who also is the head coach for track and field, agreed with Plinske.

"It’s the best decision for our kids," he said. "We’re all focusing on things we can control. Every coaching staff has to make the best decision for their program."

Plinske feels comfortable having the athletes continue to train toward competing in the spring.

"We didn’t want to disrupt their training cycle," he said. "All of our cross-country athletes compete in track and field. We want to use the fall to train and not have to deal with all the uncertainties and get ready for a strong spring season."

CSU Pueblo is scheduled to host the RMAC outdoor track and field championships in May and has a bid in to host the NCAA Division II National Championships as well.

Plinske said he involves all his coaches in decisions that impact their student-athletes.

"Coach Morris and I had lengthy conversations what was in the best interest of the program," Plinske said. "After he talked to the student-athletes, he felt it was in the best interest of all to opt out.

"The primary reason to opt out is that we want to focus in on training, give our student-athletes the best chance of training and pursue their education."

The annual RMAC preseason cross-country polls and runners to watch were released late last week and according to the release each institution had the option to opt out of the season due to Covid-19.

In the coaches’ poll, Colorado Mines was picked as the top men’s program, while Adams State University was the top women’s team.

The coaches’ poll was voted on by all 13 head men’s cross-country coaches that are set to compete this year. Coaches could not vote for their own institution.

