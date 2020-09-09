The Rocky Ford High School cross country teams swept both of its meets as the Meloneers and Lady Meloneers hosted their home tournament on Friday.

The Rocky boys won their meet by scoring 17 points. The Meloneers were led by Josh Snyder, who was the individual medalist in a time of 17:20.30.

The rest of the Rocky boys varsity saw Caden Miller finish third in 18:01.20, Ethan Robinson was sixth in 19:09.20, Jason Hernandez was seventh in 19:18.00, and Mateo Martinez was 15th in 20:37.20.

A Rocky Ford team of subvarsity runners finished in sixth place with 105 points. Fredrick Rikhoff was 16th in 20:44.20, Tim Cardenas was 17th in 20:49.50, Nate Encinias was 26th in 21:38.40, Aaron Culver was 36th in 23:13.90, and Nate Nealander was 46th in 26:57.20.

La Junta opened its season at this meet and it placed ninth with 136 points. Walker Balicki led the Tigers as he finished 35th in 23:08.20. Santanel Orosco was 37th in 23:25.50, Karl Ludwig was 42nd in 25:02.90, Drew Huffman was 44th in 25:59.50, and Paul Hanson was 47th in 27:02.40.

Kim/Branson entered three runners, but did not record a team score. Running for the Mustangs were Brock Doherty, who was 11th in 19:43.00, Peyton Cranson, who was 30th in 22:11.00, and Joshua Bell, who was 45th in 26:25.90.

Following Rocky Ford in the boys team standings were Sargent with 44 points, Pueblo East with 47, Limon with 73, Lamar with 103, Rocky Ford JV with 105, Rye with 106, Florence with 122 and La Junta with 136.

The Lady Meloneers were champions of the girls meet with 25 points. Leading Rocky was Katie Preciado, who was fourth in 22:50.90, Abbie Snyder, who was sixth in 23:20.50, Kaysa Kurtz-Merwin, who was seventh in 23:21.80, and Kailene Black, who was 12th in 24:37.30.

Rocky also had a girls sub-varsity team and it finished sixth with 73 points. Anahy Prieto was 17th in 26:14.50, Martha Castaneda was 19th in 26:37.10, Kaylee Tucker was 24th in 28:39.10, and Sara Hernandez was 28th in 32:33.00.

Kim/Branson entered one runner in the girls race in Ava Warner, who placed 25th in 28:45.00.

Rocky Ford was followed in the girls standings by Rye with 32 points, Florence with 48, Lamar with 62, Springfield with 65 and the Rocky Ford JV with 73.

Florence's Kylie Simshauser was the girls individual champion in 18:35.50.

Rocky Ford will next compete at the Cheyenne Mountain Pre-State Meet on Saturday. Rocky will host a quad meet on Sept. 18 and that will be La Junta's next action.

JUNIOR HIGH RESULTS

Rocky Ford hosted its junior high/middle school meet on Saturday. Like the high school meet, Rocky swept the competitions.

On the boys side, Rocky won with 12 points and it had four of the Top 5 runners. A.J. Jaramillo was the individual champion in 11:35, Tyler Fehrenbach was second in 12:58, Katir Sasikumar was fourth in 13:53 and Louie Medina was fifth in 14:02.

Other Meloneers included Daniel Rocha, who was ninth in 14:59, Emilio Vallejos, who was 10th in 15:12, Hunter Crump, who was 14th in 16:01, Jayson Kienitz, who was 16th in 16:16, and Ethan Netick, who was 25th in 23:00.

La Junta finished in sixth place with 105 points. Leading the Tigers was Diego Tenorio, who was 11th in 15:13. Noah Pearson was 18th in 16:50 and Isaiah Peralta was 26th in 23:40.

Following Rocky Ford in the team standings were Sargent with 51 points, Springfield with 64, Lamar with 68, Primero with 77 and La Junta with 105.

In the girls race, Rocky Ford scored 35 points and it was led by Larriana Taggert, who was the individual champion in 14:45. Leticia Apodaca was eighth in 17:29, Elena Encinias was 11th in 19:13 and Emily Brusuelas was 14th in 22:05.

La Junta was third with 46 points. Kinsley Mayo was the Lady Tigers' top runner as she finished third in 16:06. Kalila Orosco was fifth in 16:26 and Lyla Mayo was 10th in 17:57.

Following Rocky were Lamar with 39 points, La Junta with 46, Springfield with 47, Sargent with 64 and Primero with 77.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com.