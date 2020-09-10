At the beginning of the week, there were high hopes that the high school football season may take place in the fall again.

However, those hopes were dashed as the Colorado High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted unanimously not to reconsider any adjustment to the 2020-21 sports calendar, which was approved on Aug. 4.

In other words, there will be no football this fall. It, along with volleyball, will take place during Season C, which will begin in March and end in May. Football practice begins in late February, while volleyball practice begins at the beginning of March.

During the discussion, the Board as a whole noted that the safety and emotional well-being of Colorado student's participants must be at the forefront of every decision. Diverse educational return-to-learn models exist throughout the state, and they must not be undermined. Students have already integrated into non-traditional participation opportunities in the rural and metro areas. There are Title IX and gender representation issues around any reconsideration of the approved calendar.

Local sports currently being played in Season A are boys golf, cross country and softball. That season ends in October.

Basketball, wrestling and girls swimming will be in Season B which begins in January and ends in March, and baseball, track, girls golf and girls tennis will be in Season D, which runs from May to June.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the La Junta Tribune-Democrat at lajuntatribunedemocrat.com/subscribenow.