The Colorado High School Activities Association’s board of directors announced no changes will be made to the 2020-2021 calendar in a statement released Wednesday.

After a growing social media campaign continued to urge Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and the CHSAA to reconsider moving fall sports back, which includes football, volleyball, boys soccer and gymnastics, Polis said Tuesday he would be open to work with the CHSAA on a potential return.

However, the board voted late Tuesday in a unanimous decision to not move forward with an reconsideration of the calendar.

"We understand that our school communities would like to return to all levels of normalcy," Troy Baker, the President of CHSAA's Board of Directors, said in a statement. "We listened to all parties and the voices of our membership resonated strongly to support the plan as approved in August. The plan aligns with the CHSAA mission. All students have an opportunity to play a season during the 2020-21 school year."

Tuesday, football players and volleyball players, mostly from South High School, stood in front of the Pueblo County Courthouse in a rally to keep the attention of Polis and continue a call for a fall return.

Despite the rally, the board went forward with a vote as CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said the organization was looking for a response on a potential reconsideration by Thursday.

"We are focused on getting school started and running smoothly, as well as handling all the issues of running a school district and trying to have that be as normal as possible," Richard Hargrove, superintendent of Springfield Schools and representative of Pueblo schools on the CHSAA board of directors, said in a statement. "We do not want to travel. The biggest thing for me in the end is that we have continued to move the goalposts, and every time we turned around, we had something else we had to adjust to.

"We have already developed a calendar that addresses the concerns of health officials, and gives all students a season and a chance to participate. We need to move forward with that plan."

Following the announcement from the CHSAA, Polis released a statement saying his administration was looking forward to allowing more student-athletes to play this fall.

"Our administration was looking forward to allowing more student-athletes to begin their season this fall, but if the CHSAA board unanimously agrees that they should delay their season until the spring in an effort to ensure that they are better prepared to protect the safety of student-athletes then our administration fully respects that decision," Polis said in a release. "The important thing is that every CHSAA sanctioned athletic team sport will occur this school year giving kids the opportunity to learn important skills by participating in team sports."

In the statement from the CHSAA board of directors, the group emphasized four main points that led their discussion:

The safety, physical and emotional well-being of Colorado student's participants must be at the forefront of every decision.Diverse educational return-to-learn models exist throughout the state, and they must not be undermined.Students have already integrated into non-traditional participation opportunities in the rural and metro areas.There are Title IX and gender representation issues around any reconsideration of the approved calendar.

The football season remains scheduled for first practice on Feb. 22 with girls volleyball, boys soccer, gymnastics, field hockey and unified bowling starting practice on March 1.

Competition for all the Season C sports can begin on March 4.

