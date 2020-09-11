Taking a look at the starting pitchers around the South-Central League, Pueblo County High School’s Sam Strasia might be the smallest.

But her game and leadership is anything but tiny.

The Hornets’ senior is one of only a few returners from a crew that posted back-to-back S-CL league titles, and she’s bringing that mentality of success to a wave of players.

"Sam is one of those silent leaders, she works hard every single day and whatever is asked of her, she gets the job done," Pueblo County coach Danielle Villegas said. "I think our younger girls and even our seniors, we feed off of her. Just her positivity, her work ethic and she’s going to give us strikes and make the teams put the ball in play."

Thursday night against Pueblo East, Strasia put the Hornets up 1-0 after her teammate Amaya Valdilles hit a two-out triple and Strasia reached on an error to allow Valdilles to score.

In the circle, Strasia kept the Eagles off the board until the sixth inning when they scored two and eventually took a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh.

It would have been easy for Strasia to get down too after she was taken out in the seventh, but no matter how many runs the Hornets fell behind, Strasia was in the dugout keeping her team’s head up and staying positive toward a comeback.

"Sammy is our leader," Pueblo County catcher Laci Swift said. "We all came together and picked Sammy. She’s always there for every one of us. Never gets down and is always prepared to get the win."

Pueblo County did come back to grab its first league win of the year and move to 2-3 overall, 1-2 in the S-CL.

The Hornets started off losing their first three games, but with a consistent leader in Strasia leading the pack, Villegas is comfortable with where her team is at now hosting their home tournament this weekend.

"Consistency is our biggest thing with Sam," Villegas said. "She pushes through no matter what. She gets herself into situations and she finds ways to get herself out. Always positive."

The confidence shown by Strasia carries over to the team as well in the eyes of Villegas.

And after Swift grabbed the game-winning RBI against Pueblo East, the proof is being shown on the field as well with a sophomore in Swift coming up clutch.

"I’m very confident in Sam," Swift said. "She has nice spin and I can always count on her to put it in the right spot when I call a pitch."

The comeback in the league standings begins now following the Hornet Invite this weekend.

Monday, the Hornets will see league leaders in Pueblo West on the Cyclones home field.

With momentum and a spark of positivity coursing through their veins thanks to Strasia, Pueblo County is ready to show those first three games were just a warmup.

"I feel like all of us kind of lead in our own ways," Strasia said. "I feel like now we have momentum, it'll just spiral from here, we’re ready."

