Standing in the middle of the Central High School tennis courts in the heat of the late-morning sun is where the mental part of the game really kicks in.

The Wildcats’ Jordan Rittgers started to feel that part of his game slip away as he dropped the second set Pueblo Centennial’s Trevor Niccoli opponent and lost the first three games of the third set.

However, now being a junior, Rittgers has learned how to win that internal battle, and he turned into a six-game win streak to close out the match and win it 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

"I did really good in the first set, and then I let him have the second set," Rittgers said. "I had to get my head in the right place and that’s the hardest battle in this sport I think. All my fundamentals are good, but my head can be my weakest point."

With all the momentum going away from Rittgers, it could have been easy to fold and give a match back to rival Bulldogs, who won the first dual between the two sides earlier this season 4-3.

Instead, Rittgers pulled through to give Central the 5-2 dual win and get revenge for his loss last week to Niccoli.

"I saw him look at the resolve that he has and he understood that he just needed to get past that hump which is the mental part of it," Pueblo Central coach Russ Guerrero said. "He’s a great player, he has all the strokes and shots, so now he’s working on the mental part of it and being stronger, so hopefully this is the next step in his development."

Speaking of development, Rittgers started his high school tennis career playing No. 3 doubles as a freshman, moved to No. 1 doubles last year as a sophomore, and now is playing No. 2 singles for the Wildcats.

Seeing that progression isn’t much of a surprise to Guerrero as he’s seen the continued effort Rittgers has put into his game during the offseason and outside of practice.

"He’s one of the hardest working guys not only on the team but in this town," Guerrero said. "You see him always out on the tennis courts. He has relationships with guys on other teams and it’s guys that want to work and get better."

With regionals already less than a week away, Rittgers believes his mental game is coming around at the best moment, as seen by besting Colorado Springs School’s Tristan Toy in a three-set match the day before on Friday.

"It’s better than last year," Rittgers said. "Last year it was every match, but winning these two matches, (Friday and Saturday) will really help me going into regionals."

Regionals are scheduled to begin Friday at Pueblo City Park and will run through Saturday.

The format will be different thanks to COVID-19 restrictions from CHSAA. The bracket will be single elimination with no playbacks.

Central enters as the defending regional champions and after dispatching Centennial on Saturday, Guerrero believes his squad is playing their best tennis at the right time.

"I think we’re getting better at the right time, there’s still a lot of things to work on though," Guerrero said. "We have South and East to finish the season and then the regional tournament.

"We’re where we want to be basically, so we’ll be a tough out, whoever plays us."

