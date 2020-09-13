The Otero Junior College golf teams opened their 2020 fall schedules on Friday as they participated in the Eastern Wyoming College Tournament at Cottonwood Golf Course in Torrington, Wyo.

The men's team finished in fifth place. Leading the Rattlers was Chazz Vigil, who finished 21st with an 84. David King tied for 31st with a 91, Christian Marsh was 35th with a 102, and Jamal Adams was 36th with a 124.

Eastern Wyoming won the men's tournament with 294. McCook (Neb.) Community College was second with 315, Central Wyoming College was third with 324, Northeastern Junior College was fourth with 337, and Otero scored 401.

Two Eastern Wyoming golfers, Russell Sprecher and Owen Walsh, tied for medalist honors as both shot a one-under-par 71.

The Lady Ratters were third in the women's tournament, Sarah DeCarlo was sixth with a 107, Shelisa Derr was ninth with a 110, Lexington Summers was 13th with a 130, and Ashley Martin was 14th with a 140.

Central Wyoming was the women's tournament champion with 372, followed by Northeastern with 432 and Otero with 487.

Central Wyoming's Elly LeBlanc was the women's medalist with an 82.

Otero will travel to McCook this Friday.

