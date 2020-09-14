Abby McElroy tossed a no-hitter and Rocky Ford High School hit two home runs as the third-ranked Lady Meloneers defeated James Irwin 16-0 Thursday at El Pomar Park in Colorado Springs.

Rocky started quickly by scoring seven runs in the top of the first inning. It added six more in the second which included a two-run inside-the-park home run by Leila Chavez.

The Lady Meloneers scored three more in the third including a solo homer by Lexi Fernandez.

The game ended after three innings on the 15-run rule.

McElroy came close to a perfect game. The only runner she allowed reached on a base on balls, but was later caught stealing. She also recorded five strikeouts.

Rocky Ford (6-0, 2-0 Tri-Peaks League) will host Lamar on Tuesday. First pitch at Babcock Park is at 4 p.m. This will be the league contest.

Rocky Ford 16, James Irwin 0

Rocky Ford 763 — 16 6 0

James Irwin 000 — 0 0 10

McElroy (W) and Jaramillo. Finn (L), Paet (3) and Weber. HR — RF: L. Chavez (2nd inn., 1 on, 1 out), Fernandez (3rd inn., 0 on, 0 out).

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com.