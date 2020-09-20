Gianni Croasdell believes this is the year he qualifies for the Class 4A state boys golf tournament.

It’s his last chance as the South High School golfer is a senior.

Croasdell has narrowly missed qualifying for the state tournament the past two seasons, missing the field by a couple shots each time.

Today, 16 teams will convene at Desert Hawk Golf Course for the Class 4A Regionals. It’s the only chance for golfers to qualify for state, regardless of how they’ve played all season.

"I always choke," Croasdell said about past opportunities to reach the state tournament. "By two or three strokes every year. Last year we had the Desert Hawk tournaments back to back and I shot 78 the first time and 98 for regionals.

"I hope so (qualify for state). Hopefully, I can get my irons straight and make some putts and I can qualify for once this year."

South coach DJ Johnson is cheering for Croasdell to make the state field.

"He has been so close each of his last three years," Johnson said. "He’s put in a lot of time with his game the last couple of years.

"He’s just a likeable kid, a great demeanor. Doesn’t get too high or low. If there was a kid to pull for it certainly would be him."

Johnson expanded on Croasdell’s personality and his game.

"He gets along with all of his peers," Johnson said. "He has really worked hard to extend his swing and make a full turn to help him off the tee.

"Just like everyone else, the short game is so hard."

Last Monday at Desert Hawk, Croasdell shot an 11-over-par 83. If he can duplicate that this Monday, he’ll likely qualify for state as mid- to upper-80s usually is the cutoff score.

Croasdell, who finished among the top 10 in the South-Central League this season, has been consistently shooting in the low 80s.

Despite being 5-foot-6, 135 pounds, Croasdell is one of the longest drivers on the circuit. He says size doesn’t matter.

"I just think it’s good contact," said Croasdell, who also plays baseball for the Colts "I don’t really think it matters how big you are in golf. It’s just good mechanics."

Johnson added that Croasdell has become a leader.

"The way he’s led our team is remarkable," he said. "He’s put himself and his game in position to qualify for state. All he has to do is be Gianni."

"This region has been blessed with some really good golfers. You have to play pretty good to qualify for state. I think he’s confident enough now to be one of those guys."

Croasdell believes his baseball swing has contributed to his golf swing.

"I play baseball as well," he said. "My dad always tried to get me into golf before high school started. I wish I wouldn’t have been so stubborn.

"I really started grinding my freshman year I started really practicing. Sad to see it come to and end.

"People always say the baseball swing messes up your golf swing but I don’t think so. Baseball has given me a step ahead with the swing, giving me a little bit of an advantage.

Croasdell admits golf is a difficult game.

"Just the fact you can have a putt from two inches and it’s the same amount of strokes as a 300-yard drive," he said. "That’s what makes it so tough."

