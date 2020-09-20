When the Class 4A regional boys high school golf tournament comes to Pueblo today at Desert Hawk Golf Course, advantage Pueblo West High School.

The South-Central League team champions host the 16-team field on its home course, a track they play nearly every day. The tournament includes Central, Centennial, East, South, Pueblo County and Pueblo West from Pueblo high schools.

While Pueblo West coach Dan Sanchez believes Desert Hawk is the most difficult course in Pueblo, his team does have a distinct advantage.

"For sure," Sanchez said when asked is his team has an advantage. "It’s definitely probably the toughest course in Pueblo.

"It’s playing fast and long and there’s out of bounds on both sides. It’s definitely one of the toughest courses for high school kids to play. We definitely think it’s an advantage."

The Cyclones are led by sophomore Noah Wagner, who won the S-CL individual medalist title by 15 strokes. His teammates include senior Toby Salinas, junior Adam Whittelef and freshman Preston Allen.

The foursome are one of the favorites to capture the regional team title.

Teams and individuals will qualify for the Class 4A State Boys Golf Tournament, set for Oct. 5 and 6 at Eisenhower Golf Course on the United States Air Force Academy grounds.

East junior Evan Smith, who finished fourth in the S-CL, is hoping to qualify along with Centennial senior Rick Lane, who recently won the East Invitational.

Smith likes playing Desert Hawk.

"I love Pueblo West," he said. "I think it can get you in a lot of trouble really easily. I think courses that are tough that reward good playing, I like better. I don’ like courses that are easy.

"I like the challenge to go out there and grind and get birdies when I can. I like hard golf, that’s what makes it fun."

