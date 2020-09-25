The La Junta Seniors Golf League hosted its weekly tournament Tuesday at the La Junta Municipal Golf Course.

This week, there were 36 players and they were divided into nine four-person teams. It was a scramble format.

There was a three-way tie for first place. The team of Fred Boettcher, Brads Swartz, Stan Lindsay and CaSandra Thomas, the team of Doug Golding, Janet Golding, Scott Peterson and Carl Anderson, and the team of Joe McClain, Rick Blackford, Marvin Kibler and Cathy Bollacker all shot a 30.

There was a two-way tie for fourth. The foursome of Rob Tryon, Don Overmyer, Mary Lou Day and Bob May, and the quartet of Clark Claycomb, Alan Root, Ron Bay and Caroline both recorded a 32.

There was also a two-way tie for sixth place. The team of Gary Armitage, Mark Johnston, Mike Bauserman and Jay Bollacker, and the team of Rod Soden, Lyle Lough, Claudia Conley and Steve Zgorzynski both came away with a 33.

A two-way tie for eighth also occurred. The foursome of Mack O'Neal, Bob Malden, Paul Roman and Virgil Lindsay, and the quartet of Larry Herrera, Norm Finkner, Pat Finkner and Max Romero both shot a 34.

An added marker was found on the second green and golfers putted from that marker to the hole. Overmyer, Swartz and McClain made the putt.

Another marker was found on the sixth green and golfers chipped from that marker to the hole. No one made the chip.

The league meets every Tuesday. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and golfing begins at 9 a.m.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the La Junta Tribune-Democrat at lajuntatribunedemocrat.com/subscribenow.