The Colorado High School Activities Association has made a change to the format of this year's state tournaments it was announced on Tuesday.

Instead of a one-day tournament to be played on Oct. 10, the tourneys will instead have first-round and quarterfinal games to be played at home sites, hosted by the higher seed.

First round games will be played Oct. 6, unless the teams agree to play Oct. 7. Quarterfinals will be played on Oct. 8.

The semifinals and championship games will continue to be played at Aurora Sports Park on Oct. 10. The semifinal games will be played at 10 and 10:30 a.m., and the championship games will be played at 1:30 p.m.

The reason for the change was to help with player safety, limit contact among large groups, as well as cut down on travel for some teams and allow more fans to celebrate their teams' success according to CHSAA assistant commissioner Bert Borgmann.

Each classification will have a 16-team state tournament. Team will qualify and be seeded by the CHSAA seeding index, which takes into account the RPI, MaxPreps rankings and the CHSAANow.com coaches poll.

Prior to Tuesday's games, Rocky Ford was eighth in the RPI, while La Junta was 11th.

In other softball news, CHSAA has decided to expand the current limit of 12 players to 15. This is thanks to a new variance which was granted form the Governor's COVID Response Team.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the La Junta Tribune-Democrat at lajuntatribunedemocrat.com/subscribenow.