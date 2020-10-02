The La Junta Seniors Golf League hosted its weekly tournament Tuesday at the La Junta Municipal Golf Course.

This week, there were 35 golfers and they were divided into seven five-person teams.

The team of Gary Armitage, Virgil Lindsay, Max Romero, Scott Peterson and Mack O'Neal won the tournament with a 29.

Fred Boettcher, Matt Perea, Alan Root, Paul Roman and Caroline Kibler were second with a 30.

There was a three-way tie for third place. The team of John Pollmiller, Rick Blackford, Jim Baird, Sudi Stokes and Dennis Golding, the fivesome of CaSandra Thomas, Joe McClain, Brad Swartz, Ron Bay and Mike Bauserman, and the quintet of Rod Soden, Marvin Kibler, Janet Golding, Mike Stokes, and Jay Bollacker all recorded a 31.

Finishing in sixth place were Rob Tryon, Clark Claycomb, Bob Malden, Cathy Bollacker and Don Overmyer with a 33.

Larry Herrera, Douglas Golding, Stan Lindsay, Bob May and Lyle Lough were seventh with a 34.

There was an added marker on the ninth green and Stan Lindsay and Malden made the putt.

There was also an added maker on the fourth hole. Sudi Stokes made the chip-in on the hole.

The league meets every Tuesday. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and play begins at 9 a.m.

