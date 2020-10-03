A foursome from Pueblo West High School leads a 10-player contingent into the Class 4A state boys golf tournament Monday and Tuesday.

The Puebloans will be part of a field of 84 at Country Club of Colorado in Colorado Springs to battle for team and individual titles.

The two-day tournament will include 36-hole stroke play and team competition. Montrose is the defending team champion.

The Cyclones, the South-Central League and Region 1 team champions, are one the favorites to chase the team title. They finished second last season.

The foursome includes S-CL medalist Noah Wagner, a sophomore, senior Toby Salinas, junior Adam Whittlef and freshman Preston Allen

Joining the Pueblo West players are Rick Lane from Centennial, Evan Smith and Adam Romero from East, Roy Higinbotham and Niko Cozzetto from Pueblo County, and Casey Krupka from Pueblo Central.

Wagner feels like he has a good opportunity to be in the hunt for the medalist crown and for his team to compete.

"That course is a grind," Wagner said of Country Club of Colorado. "I just have to keep my head in it. I know what I can do, I just have to go out and do what I know I can do.

"I want to go out and put up a good number the first day. The course fits me. There are a lot of driver holes and you have to hit it straight."

Lane, a senior who has caught fire late this season and qualified for the third time, says he’s going to play hard.

"Right now I’m top 25 or 30 in the state," he said. "All those guys in that area have a chance. All of us have game and it’s just who can tough it out the most, bring the best mental game.

"I like the Country Club of Colorado. When I played it earlier this year the wind was bad and I didn’t play very well. It was when I was going through a little slump. Hopefully, I’ll play better."

Smith, a junior who will be making his second state appearance, has been a steady player all season and is capable of going low.

"It’s going to be really fun," Smith said. "(Country Club of Colorado) is a great course. It’s a hard course and you really have to make some putts. If there’s anything in golf that I gain the most strokes out of the field, it’s putting.

"I definitely like the course and the way it sets up for me going into it, so I’m looking forward to that."

Four Pueblo-area players will be competing at the Class 3A state boys golf tournament at Dos Rios Golf Course in Gunnison today and Tuesday.

Swallows Charter Academy qualified as a team for the first time in its history. The team at state will include Colby Roberts, Ben Compton and Keaton Murphy. Rye’s Chance Donlon, who finished second at the 3A Region 1 tournament, also qualified.

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached by email at jletofsky@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/JeffLetofsky.