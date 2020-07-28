New owners vow to clean up bar, grill

Staff Writer

The Pueblo Chieftain

By Robert Boczkiewicz

The Pueblo Chieftain

The manager of a Pueblo bar and grill that was mentioned in a Chieftain news story on Saturday said Monday the business is under new ownership and that management that does not want to be associated with the previous operation of the business.

"We do not support gang activity," said Crystal Stock, manager of Classic Q Sports Bar and Grill. She said the business now is focused on family and children clientele.

The news story reported on Jose Angel Martinez, identified by law enforcement authorities as a gang member, who pleaded guilty last week to conspiring to commit racketeering and having heroin with the intent of selling it. The story quoted court documents that stated Martinez and other gang members last year were patrons of Classic Q's when a fight broke out between rival gangs.

"We opened three weeks ago under new ownership and management," Stock said Monday. She said past activity at the business is not indicative of the new operation, which includes a restaurant and pool hall.

