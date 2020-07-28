Nature’s Classroom: For heaven’s sake, don’t kill that snake!

Staff Writer

The Pueblo Chieftain

This is the eighteenth in a series of articles from the staff of the Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center that will provide resources, ideas, and suggestions for families during the “Protect our Neighbors” phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch for future articles with outdoor activity ideas for students and families. The public can help the nonprofit NWDC get through this challenging time by making a donation at https://hikeandlearn.org/donate-covid-19-pandemic-relief/. Membership information also is available.

Michael Hazel

High summer is upon us, and that means animals who take their temperature cues from the surrounding environment are out and about. Though they couldn’t hold a pitchfork, snakes sure seem to know the truth of the saying, “Make hay while the sun shines.” They are busy hunting, breeding, and going about their ecological business while the weather is warm. This means more frequent encounters with humans, which can sometimes be startling. This is as true for snakes as it is for people! A little knowledge goes a long way toward coexisting with these scaly critters with whom we share our ecosystem.

The first thing to know is that snakes want nothing to do with us. We are much larger than even the largest species here, the bullsnake, which can grow to 8 feet long but is often much smaller, 4 to 5 feet. These can be recognized by their light and dark checkered pattern and thin, tapered tail. When a smaller animal is faced with a larger one like us, its first and best defense is to get away. For snakes, that means going somewhere we can’t follow, which is easy, as they don’t have legs to slow their retreat into brush, rock cavities, tall grass, or even water. Yes, water - snakes are generally strong swimmers. Many species will duck into the water to avoid us, especially the semi-aquatic species like plains and black-necked garter snakes. These snakes are slender and striped black and yellow, usually less than 3 feet long. Look for them next to the pond at NWDC’s Mountain Campus or along the banks of the Arkansas at the River Campus and through town.

Even though snakes seek to avoid us, it is common to see them in areas we enjoy, like near the river, in our backyards, and even on roads and sidewalks with low traffic. When faced with a snake, your best response is just like theirs: avoidance. If you have children or pets, keeping them close and under control until you move around the snake or it moves away will help to keep everyone safe. Most snakes in Pueblo present very little threat to humans and domestic animals, but there are two species of rattlesnake who live here: the prairie rattlesnake and the massasauga. These are the only venomous snakes in our area and are easy to recognize by their triangular heads, heavy bodies, and the distinctive rattle of keratin at the end of their tails. Rattlesnakes are content to hunt rodents, ground-dwelling birds, and prairie dogs, leaving us alone. They are generally active in the mornings and evenings during the hottest part of summer, so be careful then, taking extra care to watch where you walk when moving through brushy areas.

Another snake worth learning to recognize is the coachwhip, sometimes called a red racer. Most are long, slender snakes with olive or grayish-brown scales, but populations in the Pueblo area are pinkish red, lending them their more colorful common name. They are named coachwhips for good reason though - they move fast and if cornered, can snap! These are best given a wide berth when encountered. They are most commonly seen in sandy areas along waterways where their preferred prey of frogs, fish, rodents, and lizards congregate. Look for them near the River Campus or in Lake Pueblo State Park.

So, why shouldn’t we kill snakes when we find them? A dead snake would bother no one, it’s true. But its absence from the ecosystem threatens the balance that many other organisms have come to depend on. Snakes are food for many other animals, like hawks, coyotes, badgers, bobcats, foxes, and even other snakes. They also eat quite a bit themselves this time of year when they are metabolically active. One snake can clean out an entire nest of rabbits, ground squirrels, mice, or prairie dogs. This helps to maintain population health for those species, as they breed fast enough to outstrip food supplies when not kept in check by efficient predators like snakes. Uniquely adapted to life in our area, snakes should be respected for their role; observe them safely, and then let them go on their merry legless way.

Hazel moved to Pueblo last year but has a long history in the region. He is an environmental educator for NWDC and has worked for years to foster an appreciation for the wonders of nature and especially the amazing landscapes of Southern Colorado. He can be reached at hazel@hikeandlearn.org.